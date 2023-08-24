Central Pulse teen set to live out Silver Ferns dream

After their worst ever finish at a Netball World Cup, the Silver Ferns are moving forward, naming their squad for the next year. One of the newcomers is Central Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley, who impressed selectors in this year’s ANZ Premiership.

Speaking from the Te Puru Netball Courts in East Auckland’s Beachlands, where she played as a youngster, Walmsley says it was a pleasant surprise to receive a phone call from coach Dame Noeline Taurua while she was studying.

“I was sitting next to my boyfriend, doing some uni, and then her name popped up on my phone and I was shaking a little bit. I called my dad and before I got a couple words out I started bawling my eyes out and just couldn’t get the words out. It was pretty surreal.”

Walmsley headed to the capital last year after finishing her schooling at Howick College. Initially, she saw little court time, but took her chances this year. She made the goal shoot position her own, finishing the domestic season as the league’s third most accurate shooter at 86%, behind Ferns Maia Wilson and Grace Nweke.

“It’s always a dream I’ve had,” Walmsley said on making the squad.

“I didn’t expect it to come so soon but it’s here now so may as well take the opportunity.”

Navigating life as a young athlete can be tricky at times, though the 19-year-old has someone close by to offer advice whenever she needs it. Her dad is former Black Caps bowler Kerry Walmsley, who says it’s important Amelia forges her own pathway.

“I definitely find sometimes where I can maybe have a couple of little words of wisdom, whether she listens to them or not is a whole other story.

“Incredibly proud of what she’s done to date, this has come at quite an early stage and it’s just the naming of the squad but she’s well aware there’s a lot of work to do to get on the court and beyond.”

Walmsley isn’t the only newcomer to the Ferns environment, defenders Paris Lokotui and Kate Burley have also received a call up. All three are in line to make their debuts later this year, with the teams for next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy against England and October’s Constellation Cup to be named in the coming weeks.

“It would mean a lot.” Walmsley said.

“It’s tough competition but I think there’s no better thing than a challenge and that’s what makes it super fun and that’s all part of it.”

With Te Paea Selby-Rickit unavailable for the upcoming international season and Grace Nweke recovering from a knee injury sustained at the World Cup, Walmsley’s sure to get a taste of international netball in 2023.

Taini Jamison Trophy - Silver Ferns vs England Roses:

24 September, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

27 September, Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

30 September, Globox Arena, Hamilton