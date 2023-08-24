19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a "sudden death" at a motel in Central Auckland last night.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police were called to a motel on Alpers Ave in Epsom about 7.45pm on Wednesday, following reports a person had "serious injuries".

The person died at the scene, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said this morning the victim and the 19-year-old man were known to each other.

"As such, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter," he said.

"We would like to reassure the community this appears to be an isolated incident."

Armstrong said people in the area can expect to see police as "further inquiries are carried out".

"A scene guard remains in place at the address this morning and will likely remain in place today."

"Police will endeavour to provide further details around the identity of the victim when we are in a position to do so," Armstrong said.

"However, as this matter is now before the court, we are limited in providing further comment."