Watch: 'Idiot' driver's close call with truck on narrow bridge

The driver of a hatchback has been caught on dashcam nearly colliding with a truck on a narrow bridge near National Park yesterday.

The close call occurred on State Highway 4 near National Park about 11.40am.

Colin Baker, the driver of the van with the dashcam, had pulled over before a narrow bridge after seeing a pilot vehicle coming the other way.

He said that the bridge was known to locals as a "notorious black spot" for fatal accidents.

"It's really quite a tight one. It's one of the reasons why, when I saw the pilot vehicle, I sort of hesitated from going over the bridge."

The car following Baker sped past to overtake him at the entrance to the bridge, just as a truck carrying a large excavator was entering from the other side.

"The vision that was going through my mind was: 'This is going to be ugly.'"

The hatchback slammed on its brakes, narrowly missing a head-on collision with the truck.

Both vehicles came to a stop before the hatchback reversed off the bridge.

Baker said it's not the first time he's seen close calls like that on the bridge.

"Every time I see that, it scares the hell out of me."

When asked what he would say to the hatchback driver if he had the chance, Baker opted for the 'polite version', describing the driver as an "idiot".

"You've passed a pilot vehicle, open your bloody eyes. If you see the vehicle in front has suddenly pulled over to the side, then obviously, there's a hazard ahead. I think it's just tunnel vision on their behalf."

The Waka Kotahi website advises drivers to be "extremely careful" while passing another vehicle.

"You must have a clear view of the road ahead, to make sure you can finish passing safely," the website said.