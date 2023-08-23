Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

A unique wooden car, built by a teacher three and a half decades ago, is set to be auctioned off next month.

Less than 400 Hustler DIY kit cars were ever built, and most were constructed from fibreglass.

Retired woodwork teacher John Brazier decided to go with a more familiar material.

He built the 1988 Hustler kit car over three summers in the mid 1980s, with it going on to serve as the Brazier family car for the next 13 years.

The body and interior of the car is built entirely from wood. (Source: East Bristol Auctions)

ADVERTISEMENT

The sales blurb said the attention to detail on the vehicle is "second to none", with everything from the handbrake, the steering wheel, and even the gear knob being made from wood.

"John Brazier is keen to point out that it never failed an MOT in its working life," the blurb reads.

It is also fitted with a tape deck, glove compartments and cup holders.

The car will go under the hammer on September 1 and is expected to fetch upwards of £2000 (NZD$4283).