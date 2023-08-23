Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

This week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient is Kathryn Sansom of Invercargill, who is described by her community as "the embodiment of service before self".

Over the years, Kathryn has been at the forefront of addressing various issues, whether they concern her community, her children, or the numerous foster children she has welcomed into her home.

Seven Sharp surprised Kathryn while she was making 45,000 cheese rolls for an event fundraiser she organised for Scouts New Zealand, a group close to her heart.

It’s for her kindness and unwavering commitment to helping others that she is this week’s ASB Good as Good winner.

Watch the video above to see the impact she has on her community.

You can also nominate someone deserving of ASB Good as Gold here.