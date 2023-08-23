Entertainment
Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

22 mins ago

Drew Barrymore was escorted from the stage after an alleged stalker loudly yelled her name during a panel event in New York.

The actress and daytime TV host was chatting with singer and actress Reneé Rapp about her latest album Snow Angel when a man approached the stage and yelled Barrymore's name.

"Oh my god, yes, hi!" Barrymore shouted back.

"I'm Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am," he said.

"I need to see you at some point while you're here in New York."

Rapp reacted quickly to the intrusion, rising from her seat and guiding Barrymore offstage as security quickly intercepted Busto, who was escorted from the venue.

Returning the stage shortly after, Barrymore praised Rapp for her reaction.

"Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness," Barrymore said to Rapp. "That went full Bodyguard."

Barrymore than left her chair to embrace Rapp before adding, "You're my Kevin Costner!" to which Rapp, after laughing, responded, "I'll be that."

Costner played a bodyguard protecting Whitney Houston's character from a stalker in the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

