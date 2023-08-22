Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

13 mins ago
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl 57.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl 57. (Source: Associated Press)

Rihanna has secretly had her second child with A$AP Rocky, according to a report.

The Grammy winner, 35, had a baby boy with the rapper, 34, on August 3 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. It added the newborn’s name has yet to be revealed, but said it "starts with an ‘R’ – just like his big brother RZA".

Rihanna had kept her pregnancy under wraps until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February.

The Umbrella singer kicked off the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit, later confirming that she was expecting her second baby.

She later joked to Vogue about deciding to perform pregnant: “What the heck [was] I thinking?”

At the start of August, she also released a new maternity capsule collection for “moms and moms-to-be” through her Savage x Fenty line.

Rihanna and A$AP – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Their first boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Madonna introduces 29yo boyfriend to family on 65th birthday trip

Madonna introduces 29yo boyfriend to family on 65th birthday trip

She's believed to have started dating Joshua earlier this year after he started training her son David in boxing.

9:50pm

Britney Spears posts video of man licking her leg at divorce party

Britney Spears posts video of man licking her leg at divorce party

The pop star revealed she invited six of her "favourite boys" over to her friend's house for a raucous bash over the weekend.

9:10pm

Britney Spears deserted by husband for months before divorce - report

Britney Spears deserted by husband for months before divorce - report

10:43am

Geri Halliwell gives hope to Spice Girls fans after false rumours

Geri Halliwell gives hope to Spice Girls fans after false rumours

Sun, Aug 20

Britney Spears working on new album following divorce

Britney Spears working on new album following divorce

Sat, Aug 19

Britney Spears 'in great spirits' despite split from husband

Britney Spears 'in great spirits' despite split from husband

Fri, Aug 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

29 mins ago

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

0:30

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

40 mins ago

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

45 mins ago

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

47 mins ago

Labour pledges to halve number of vape stores if re-elected

Labour pledges to halve number of vape stores if re-elected

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years