Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna has secretly had her second child with A$AP Rocky, according to a report.

The Grammy winner, 35, had a baby boy with the rapper, 34, on August 3 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. It added the newborn’s name has yet to be revealed, but said it "starts with an ‘R’ – just like his big brother RZA".

Rihanna had kept her pregnancy under wraps until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February.

The Umbrella singer kicked off the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit, later confirming that she was expecting her second baby.

She later joked to Vogue about deciding to perform pregnant: “What the heck [was] I thinking?”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of August, she also released a new maternity capsule collection for “moms and moms-to-be” through her Savage x Fenty line.

Rihanna and A$AP – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Their first boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.