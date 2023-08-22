New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

55 mins ago
Tuati, a kiwi chick hatched from an egg trust volunteers found abandoned in Ōhope Scenic Reserve, was released into Kōhī Point Reserve two years ago and has been continually monitored until recently.

Tuati, a kiwi chick hatched from an egg trust volunteers found abandoned in Ōhope Scenic Reserve, was released into Kōhī Point Reserve two years ago and has been continually monitored until recently. (Source: Supplied)

Whakatāne Kiwi Trust is extremely grateful for the enthusiastic, nationwide response it has had in its search for lost kiwi, Tuati.

The trust’s kiwi tracking guide, Ken Laurent, said he had received calls from about 16 people. Everyone from ham radio operators to Department of Conservation staff from Northland to Dunedin had answered the call for help.

Tuati is a young male kiwi that was released into the Kōhī Point Scenic Reserve two years ago. The transmitter fitted to his leg is tracked by the trust to monitor his movements using telemetry instruments – or “pingers”.

However, in the past two months, his signal has been overridden by a much stronger one on the same channel, leaving the trust’s kiwi trackers unable to find him.

“People from all over the place want to help. It’s amazing,” Laurent said.

He has even been sent some more advanced telemetry equipment from Dunedin. Locally, Horizon Energy had contacted him to help ensure it was not any of its equipment interfering with the signal.

He said, most helpful of all, was a visit from radio spectrum investigator Mervyn Frericks, who travelled from Hamilton with some specialist equipment to try to help them locate Tuati.

Frericks works with Radio Spectrum Management, a business unit of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment responsible for allocating rights for use of the radio spectrum and enforcing compliance with licensing requirements.

Radio Spectrum Management New Zealand investigator Mervyn Frericks (centre) with Kiwi Trust kiwi trackers Rick Boon and Ken Laurent investigate around the Whakatāne town wharf, searching for a rogue signal that is overriding a kiwi transmitter.

Radio Spectrum Management New Zealand investigator Mervyn Frericks (centre) with Kiwi Trust kiwi trackers Rick Boon and Ken Laurent investigate around the Whakatāne town wharf, searching for a rogue signal that is overriding a kiwi transmitter. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

While Frericks was not able to find the kiwi, he is hopeful he will be located soon.

“The important work that the Whakatāne Kiwi Trust does is well known and when the team heard about the issues they were having, we were keen to try and help out,” Frericks said.

“We’ve some pretty good equipment available to us and after arriving at the reserve, we were able to work with the trust’s volunteers to minimise the unwanted signals affecting their search. Unfortunately, we weren’t successful in finding Tuati on the day but, hopefully, they’ll be able to locate him soon.”

Laurent is grateful for the interest being shown and hopes Frericks will visit again.

“We have a suspicion that the transmitter may have failed, but we’re still getting this overriding beat which is not helping.”

Laurent suspects the overriding signal may be coming from a nearby cell tower.

“I have asked if they could come back and resume the search, which I think they are willing to do.”

He said Whakatāne’s unique situation of having kiwi living in areas of forest reserve within town was working against it in this instance.

“Normally, you don’t have a kiwi so close to an urban environment. In our case, we’ve got them all around town, so it’s hard to get away from all the interference that’s going on.”

He said the trust had received a lot of helpful advice around selecting frequencies that could be used.

“Over channel 47 it’s restricted to the DOC channels but under that it’s open slather, so we’ve got to try to put transmitters on a kiwi that have channel numbers that are over that frequency. I’m learning a lot about it.”

By Diane McCarthy, Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandAnimalsTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

DOC bears brunt of probe into alleged kiwi mishandling

DOC bears brunt of probe into alleged kiwi mishandling

An independent review into the deaths of 25 kiwi at Cape Sanctuary in Hawke's Bay has instead come down hard on the Department of Conservation.

6:27pm

Former Tauranga councillor thrown out of meeting after stadium clash

Former Tauranga councillor thrown out of meeting after stadium clash

Murray Guy was one of 11 people who had their request to speak about the proposed $220 million community stadium at the Tauranga Domain.

Mon, Aug 21

Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

Sun, Aug 20

SPCA calls for urgent law change to help dogs chained for long periods

SPCA calls for urgent law change to help dogs chained for long periods

Sat, Aug 19

2:00

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fri, Aug 18

'I'll keep working': great grandmother celebrates 50 years at job

'I'll keep working': great grandmother celebrates 50 years at job

Fri, Aug 18

4:22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

29 mins ago

'Major' wildfire in Greece forces villages, hospital to evacuate

'Major' wildfire in Greece forces villages, hospital to evacuate

55 mins ago

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

8:58pm

Phone thrown from window could unlock Sydney woman's murder

Phone thrown from window could unlock Sydney woman's murder

8:39pm

Māori rights activist Dun Mihaka dies aged 81

3:01

Māori rights activist Dun Mihaka dies aged 81

8:21pm

Could your name be at risk of becoming extinct?

4:00

Could your name be at risk of becoming extinct?

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years