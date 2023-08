A large amount of rubbish has been dumped on an Auckland street following a fire on board a truck.

The incident took place on Lippiatt Rd in Ōtāhuhu.

Fire and Emergency said one of its appliances attended to put out the fire.

A pile of rubbish in Auckalnd's Ōtāhuhu. (Source: 1News)

The rubbish truck has left the scene and the council will now have to arrange for the pile to be removed.