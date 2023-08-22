Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

It's been a frustrating morning for differing reasons for the New Zealand team at the Athletics World Championships in Hungary this morning.

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs and pole vaulter Eliza McCartney were two of the more disappointed Kiwis from the day's action with Hobbs denied a spot in the women's 100m final by the barest of margins and McCartney once again hindered by an old injury.

Hobbs was drawn in to a tough semi-final at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest where she finished fourth behind three sprinters who all ran personal bests in the race - Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou and American powerhouse Sha'Carri Richardson.

While Hobbs was pipped by the blistering trio, she still delivered an impressive 11.02s - 0.06s off her personal best and national record set earlier this year.

That time placed her 10th overall and just one place outside the nine-person final which was raced later and won by Richardson in a time of 10.65s. Jamaica took second and third in a final where seven women ran under the 11-second mark.

Elsewhere, McCartney has suffered another setback in her journey back to the Olympics with an old injury flaring up and leaving her unable to record a height in qualifying with three failed attempts at the opening mark of 4.50m.

Eliza McCartney. (Source: Photosport)

McCartney said an old Achilles injury resurfaced just prior to the world championships, preventing her from performing at her best having cleared 4.85m in Luxembourg just last month.

It was a disappointing morning in general for New Zealand's pole vaulters with Imogen Ayris and Olivia McTaggart also failing to qualify for the 12-athlete final.

New Zealand's other athlete in action, Connor Bell, also had to settle for 10th in the men's discus final with a best throw of 63.23m - 3.00m short of his national record set earlier this year.

Sweden's Daniel Stahl won the championship with a 71.46m effort in his final throw, pipping Slovenia's Kristjan Ceh's mark of 70.02m.