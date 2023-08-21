Govt announces 'compulsory core' numeracy, literacy teaching

Educators will have new mandated "compulsory teaching requirements" from 2026 for maths, reading and writing in schools, Education Minister Jan Tinetti says.

Tinetti announced the new "core teaching requirements", otherwise known as the common practice model, are expected to be released in Term 3 with schools able to use the resources by next year.

"We have been working on a model that will see maths, reading and writing taught the same way right across the country," she said.

"Today I'm announcing that we will legislate these core teaching requirements so that all young people, regardless of where they go to school, get the same education.

"We have great teachers, but historically the curriculum hasn’t always been clear about how core subjects should be taught, and it's meant there are wide variations of teaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're changing that. The compulsory core teaching requirements will outline what teachers have to cover off at every year level across a child's time at school.

"Teachers will be supported with guidance, professional development, and materials to implement these changes and ensure there is consistency across all schools to give all kids equal opportunity.

"These changes set clear expectations for schools and signify the importance the Government places on strong foundational skills in early learning and schooling."

Several measures of student literacy and numeracy rates have been declining in New Zealand for years, which has been seized on by the opposition.

Earlier this year, National outlined its policy to require primary and intermediate schools to spend an average of an hour each on reading, writing, and maths every day.

The under-development "common practice model" outlines evidence-based approaches to teaching literacy, communication and maths for teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinetti said today the standards will become compulsory in all schools by 2026 and also be a legal requirement in the Education and Training Act as part of the national curriculum.

"The Ministry of Education will consider feedback and insights from their use in 2024 so that the final requirements are clear and easy to use," a Government spokesperson said.

"These decisions apply to all state and state integrated schools and kura, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (the Correspondence School) and those that are specialist schools.

"We will work in partnership with Māori medium schools on how an equivalent setting could work with pangaru and te reo matatini."

Tinetti said today the Government's new maths and literacy co-requisite at secondary schools and learning progress measures in school would also assist in lifting student's achievement.

She continued: "Every child is unique and the changes we're making will give parents confidence that their kids are supported to learn maths, reading and writing skills in the way the suits them best.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will still be flexibility around how different students learn best, however what they learn and when they learn it will be much clearer."