Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

State Highway 35 will be closed overnight east of Ōpōtiki, between Beach Road and Tirohanga Road, after being damaged by a slip and fallen trees.

"Slip and fallen tree-clearing efforts will take place tomorrow morning along SH35," Waka Kotahi said in a tweet this afternoon.

There is no detour available. In an earlier tweet, Waka Kotahi said travellers "should avoid the area or delay your journeys".

This means residents who live along the coast are cut off in both directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This highway has taken plenty of beatings already, having been smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier in the year.

The Bay of Plenty region east of Kawerau and Gisborne north of Ruatoria were under an orange heavy rain warning today.

MetService issued the warning for 8 hours from 9-5pm, telling residents to expect 40-70mm of rain.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," MetService said. "Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.