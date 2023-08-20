Entertainment
1News

Location, Location, Location star's parents killed in car crash

2:40pm
Phil Spencer, Location, Location, Location host.

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer's parents were killed in a car crash yesterday.

Spencer's co-star Kirstie Allsopp confirmed the tragic news and asked fans to join her in "sending so much love" to Spencer.

His parents Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82 died in a single vehicle collision around midday on Friday (local time) according to Kent Police.

"Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased," police said.

"A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

"The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Allsopp shared a tribute to the couple on Instagram.

Spencer and Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location together for over 20 years.

