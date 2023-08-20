Location, Location, Location star's parents killed in car crash

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer's parents were killed in a car crash yesterday.
Spencer's co-star Kirstie Allsopp confirmed the tragic news and asked fans to join her in "sending so much love" to Spencer.
His parents Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82 died in a single vehicle collision around midday on Friday (local time) according to Kent Police.
"Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased," police said.
"A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.
"The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."
Allsopp shared a tribute to the couple on Instagram.
Spencer and Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location together for over 20 years.
