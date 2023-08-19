New Zealand
1News

Wet weekend begins, heavy rain and strong wind warnings issued

12:41pm
Woman walking with umbrella in rain.

Woman walking with umbrella in rain. (Source: istock.com)

A front moving across the South Island today and the North Island tomorrow is expected to bring heavy rain and northerly gales, putting much of the country under a raft of warnings and watches.

MetService has issued several orange wind and rain warnings and urged people to keep up to date with forecasts.

The Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne north of Ruatoria are expected to receive 100 to 140mm of rain from midnight tonight to 9pm tomorrow.

100-140mm is expected at Mount Taranaki from 2pm this afternoon to 9am tomorrow morning, and Tasman around and west of Motueka can expect 70-90mm of rain until midnight tonight.

The ranges of Westland south of Otira can expect 70-100mm from noon to midnight tonight, with an extension possible if there is further rain tomorrow.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Fiordland until 4pm today, with gusts of 130 km/h expected around the coast that could damage trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures.

Northland and Auckland are under heavy rain watches from midnight tonight until midday tomorrow, while Waikato, the Coromandel Peninsula, Taupō, and the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau are under a heavy rain watch from 4am to 4pm tomorrow.

Thunderstorms are possible in Buller from 11am to midnight tonight, and the Bryant and Richmond ranges including the Rai Valley are under watch from 2pm today to 2am tomorrow.

The Central North Island hill country from eastern Taranaki to Taihape and northwards to Waitomo can expect a period of heavy northerly rain from 8pm tonight until noon tomorrow, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound is under watch from noon today until 9am tomorrow.

Rain amounts could approach warning criteria in localised areas within these districts.

Strong wind watches are in place across Tasman, Nelson, Westland and Buller during the day today, with winds possibly approaching severe gales in exposed places.

Watches for South Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui north of the city, and the Canterbury High Country are expected to last into early tomorrow morning.

And road snowfall warnings are in place for Arthur's Pass (SH73) from 11am to 2pm today; Lindis Pass (SH8) and Crown Range Road for the same time period; and Milford Road (SH94) from 3am to 8pm tomorrow.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made," MetService said.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty, 6 months on

Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty, 6 months on

It's been half a year since Cyclone Gabrielle struck, and those displaced say little has changed.

Sun, Aug 13

2:45

Photos: Big chill brings 'winter wonderland' to the south

Photos: Big chill brings 'winter wonderland' to the south

Police have urged drivers to be cautious amid the frosty conditions - but for some, the snow has brought joy.

Thu, Aug 10

2:55

Cold snap: Car hits power pole in Southland amid black ice warning

Cold snap: Car hits power pole in Southland amid black ice warning

Thu, Aug 10

0:30

West Aucklanders furious with council over flood buyouts

West Aucklanders furious with council over flood buyouts

Thu, Aug 10

Roads closed down south as cold snap brings snow, ice

Roads closed down south as cold snap brings snow, ice

Thu, Aug 10

More snow on way for South Island after chilly night across NZ

More snow on way for South Island after chilly night across NZ

Wed, Aug 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

44 mins ago

NRL premiership winner and Rabbitohs star Kyle Turner dies aged 31

NRL premiership winner and Rabbitohs star Kyle Turner dies aged 31

52 mins ago

Women's World Cup 'breaks even' but FIFA coy on equal prize money

Women's World Cup 'breaks even' but FIFA coy on equal prize money

52 mins ago

Chris Hipkins heckled by protesters at Auckland market walkabout

0:33

Chris Hipkins heckled by protesters at Auckland market walkabout

1:57pm

Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer facing 'imminent charges'

Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer facing 'imminent charges'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years