Watch: Shane Jones appeals to voters with rendition of rock classic

NZ First candidate Shane Jones has posted a TikTok belting out a rock classic.

Appealing to Northland voters, Jones sings Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing, swapping the original lyrics to focus on him and his achievements.

"I took the PGF (Provincial Growth Fund) then gave the funds to our people," sings a disembodied Jones floating above a Northland landscape.

Jones managed the $3 billion Provincial Growth Fund during his tenure as Minister for Regional Economic Development.

"I took a billion trees and planted everywhere," he sings.

"Croatian Māori, from Awanui.

“I’m back and making Northland great again,” closing his eyes as the music swells.

"Shane Jones! Believing!" he belts, giving Journey’s lead singer a run for his money.

"Taking Far North to the ceiling," he sings raising his finger to the sky.

"Put the K back in the iwi, oh yeah!"

The video has received over 500 likes and 50 comments in the seven hours since it was uploaded.

"Bit of auto-tune could’ve done better, can’t wait to see you at Spark Arena," one commenter said.

"Bet Winnie has this on repeat," said another.

One was critical of Jones’ commitment to the song.

"Couldn’t even take the hand out the pocket. The concept is great/hilarious but do it again with Mana."

Jones came third place in the Northland electorate during the 2020 election, behind Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime and National’s Matt King.