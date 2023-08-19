New Zealand
1News

Video: Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach

44 mins ago

A police officer found themselves in cold water at Invercargill’s Oreti beach last night after falling victim to the notorious soft sand.

Footage sent to 1News shows a police car completely stuck in the ocean as water washes above the wheels.

Police said an officer was “carrying out duties in the area” when the car became stuck.

Local resident Mathew Bragg, who took the video around 2pm today, said it’s unlikely the car can be towed from that particular spot on the beach.

“I’m surprised the car made it as far as it did, the spot they’re in is known for the soft sand.”

Police expect the car to be "towed in due course."

Bragg said he and his friends have tried to tow out many cars from this exact spot with little success.

“It’s a horrible spot to drive a car, they won't be able to get a tow truck there, it just doesn't work," he said.

Bragg believes the car became stuck around 10pm last night.

By Emma Hildesley

New ZealandSouthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ruckus breaks out over rowdy Invercargill rooster

Ruckus breaks out over rowdy Invercargill rooster

Kevin's Brother's owner, Alisa Cole, thinks it's a case of mistaken identity because his crows are "pretty pathetic".

Thu, Aug 17

Cold snap: Car hits power pole in Southland amid black ice warning

Cold snap: Car hits power pole in Southland amid black ice warning

Police are urging drivers to take extra care, with more frosty weather on the way.

Thu, Aug 10

0:30

'I just heard a boom' - Skier buried in avalanche on Remarkables

'I just heard a boom' - Skier buried in avalanche on Remarkables

Sat, Aug 5

Former NZ Idol star on track for spot at Invercargill Council table

Former NZ Idol star on track for spot at Invercargill Council table

Fri, Aug 4

Father jailed for killing five-month-old daughter

Father jailed for killing five-month-old daughter

Tue, Aug 1

Man fighting for life after being shot in Invercargill

Man fighting for life after being shot in Invercargill

Mon, Jul 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Tauihi basketball league attracting star power in second season

1:52

Tauihi basketball league attracting star power in second season

32 mins ago

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

2:19

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

44 mins ago

Video: Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach

0:20

Video: Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach

50 mins ago

Call for changes to teacher pay and conditions negotiation process

2:13

Call for changes to teacher pay and conditions negotiation process

7:00pm

SPCA calls for urgent law change to help dogs chained for long periods

2:00

SPCA calls for urgent law change to help dogs chained for long periods

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years