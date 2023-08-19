Video: Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach

A police officer found themselves in cold water at Invercargill’s Oreti beach last night after falling victim to the notorious soft sand.

Footage sent to 1News shows a police car completely stuck in the ocean as water washes above the wheels.

Police said an officer was “carrying out duties in the area” when the car became stuck.

Local resident Mathew Bragg, who took the video around 2pm today, said it’s unlikely the car can be towed from that particular spot on the beach.

“I’m surprised the car made it as far as it did, the spot they’re in is known for the soft sand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Police expect the car to be "towed in due course."

Bragg said he and his friends have tried to tow out many cars from this exact spot with little success.

“It’s a horrible spot to drive a car, they won't be able to get a tow truck there, it just doesn't work," he said.

Bragg believes the car became stuck around 10pm last night.

By Emma Hildesley