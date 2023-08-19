New Zealand
Three tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

8:36pm
Lotto tickets.

Lotto tickets. (Source: Lotto NZ)

Three tickets shared Lotto First Division in tonight's draw as Powerball rolled over.

Each ticket takes home $333,333.

The winning numbers were, 05, 18, 26, 28, 31, 39 Bonus 16 Powerball 09.

Ten tickets also shared Lotto Second Division, each taking home $27,000. Strike's top prize wasn't won.

It comes after a Kapiti player claimed a massive $37 million jackpot in Wednesday's draw.

The winning ticket from that draw was sold at New World Kapiti in Paraparaumu.

It was the 10th - and largest - Powerball win in 2023.

Lotto said that prize has now been claimed.

