Tauihi basketball league attracting star power in second season

8:15pm

The Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa league is making big strides in its second season, with some of women’s basketball’s best wanting to come to New Zealand to play in it – and one already has.

Australia captain Tess Madgen has signed a short-term deal to play for the Northern Kahu this season, joining them for their next five games and the playoffs.

"Everything kind of aligned and I’m very grateful to be here," she told 1News.

An Australian Opal for 10 years and former WNBA player in the US, the 33-year-old is working her way back from knee issues with her sights set on next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Tauihi league serves as a perfect stepping stone towards that goal.

"A lot of people want to be an Olympian, a Tall Fern, an Opal but they don't really want to work hard," Madgen said.

"We did have to work hard to get to where we are today."

All that work is obvious with Madgen scoring 22 points alongside 11 assists in her Kahu debut earlier this week.

New teammate and Tall Ferns star Krystal Leger-Walker said the impact goes beyond the stat sheets though.

"This organisation does a great job in bringing in good leaders so we can learn from them on how to be professionals and go and perform on a world stage."

Kahu coach Jody Cameron agrees, believing it could be a huge stride not just for her team but the young competition as a whole.

"I think it's lifted because everyone's buying into it, we've got some nice imports," Cameron added.

"That's a good look for us, good role modelling."

