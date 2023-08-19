World
1News

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

16 mins ago
Satellite footage shows Category 4 Hurricane Hilary off Mexico's Pacific Coast.

Satellite footage shows Category 4 Hurricane Hilary off Mexico's Pacific Coast. (Source: Associated Press)

Hurricane Hilary is set to move over the southwestern United States and western Mexico this weekend and early next week, putting California under its first ever tropical storm watch.

The Category 4 storm could bring more than a year's worth of rain to parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Hilary was a powerful Category 4 hurricane located 525km southwest of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as of this morning, according to the National Hurricane Centre. Maximum winds neared 215km/h with higher gusts.

760-1500mm of rainfall is expected across southern California, southern Nevada, and the Baja California peninsula.

Meteorologists said that Hilary may cause "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding".

US President Joe Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had pre-positioned staff and supplies in the region.

"I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials," Biden said.

The storm rapidly intensified on Thursday and Friday, taking just 24 hours to strengthen from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane.

While it's expected to weaken, Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the coast of the Baja California peninsula.

It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches Southern California.

If Hilary makes landfall in California as a tropical storm, it would be the first to make landfall in California for 84 years.

WorldNorth AmericaWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

Christopher Worrell, 52, is a member of the Proud Boys extremist group and is facing more than a decade in prison.

35 mins ago

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

Williams famously portrayed Omar Little, the rogue robber of drug dealers, in HBO's The Wire.

10:05am

City empties as thousands flee immense Canada wildfire

City empties as thousands flee immense Canada wildfire

9:16am

Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive

Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive

8:15am

Hawaii fires: Maui emergency chief resigns after alert siren criticism

Hawaii fires: Maui emergency chief resigns after alert siren criticism

7:15am

Hunt for killer of US girl found dead under her bed

Hunt for killer of US girl found dead under her bed

7:14pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

16 mins ago

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

35 mins ago

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

10:58am

Commonwealth Games: Victoria to pay $409m for cancelled event

Commonwealth Games: Victoria to pay $409m for cancelled event

10:35am

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years