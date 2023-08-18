Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

The Warriors have all but locked up a top-four NRL finals berth with a rousing 29-22 win over Manly in a nine-try thriller in Auckland.

A runaway effort to Warriors second-rower Marata Niukore with eight minutes remaining broke Manly hearts, with the loss on Friday night officially killing off the Sea Eagles' playoff hopes.

The gallant Eagles threatened to crash the Warriors' party after snatching a surprise 22-16 halftime lead courtesy of a hat-trick to fleet-footed winger Jason Saab.

But a dazzling treble of his own from tryscoring machine Dallin Watane-Zelezniak and another playmaking masterclass from likely Dally M Medallist Shaun Johnson earned the Warriors victory on a special night for the club.

Go Media Stadium was renamed "Daniel Anderson Stadium" to recognise and celebrate the Warriors' legendary former coach Daniel Anderson, who was left a quadriplegic in a bodysurfing accident last December.

Fittingly, the Warriors delivered to honour Anderson in an electric opening to the NRL's "Unite for Daniel" round 25.

Funds raised from during the round will go towards the rehabilitation of the Warriors' 2002 grand final coach.

After skipping four competition points clear of fifth-placed Cronulla with two rounds remaining, the Warriors can seal a first top-four finish - and a double chance in the finals - with a win over St George Illawarra or the Dolphins.