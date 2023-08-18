Dental hygienists injecting botox without training causes alarm

Dental hygienists and oral health therapists are now allowed to handle cosmetic injectables, however the change has been met with resistance by some in the beauty industry.

The recent clearance by the Dental Council of New Zealand allows injectable botox and fillers to be handled by more oral health experts, dentists and doctors already being allowed to administrate treatment.

However, as Dr Sarah Hart of the New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Medicine highlights, far less training is mandated in contrast with those working in the cosmetics industry.

"It's up to the individual to determine where to find the training, how much training they will need to achieve competence," she said.

"That’s in great comparison to what it is for cosmetic medicine doctors who also do these treatments, where there is an accredited training programme that's two years [or] 200 hours."

The Society of Cosmetic Medicine has fired off a letter of concern to the Dental Council, warning that the risk of adverse effects and botch ups - including permanent blindness - is exacerbated without recognised industry training.

It is urging the Dental Council to reconsider its decision and make clearer rules around training.

The Dental Council declined an interview with 1News, but in a statement said that oral health therapists and hygienists hold the required skills and knowledge to administer injectables, but it is up to the individual to ensure their training is up to date.