Black Caps hold on against UAE to avoid T20 upset

The Black Caps have survived a serious scare in their first T20 against the United Arab Emirates, managing to to shut down their hosts for a tight win.

An explosive 50 from Tim Seifert along with a crucial five-wicket bag from Tim Southee was enough to get the Black Caps home by 19 runs in Dubai.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Black Caps — missing a number of their first-choice regulars — struggled to get their innings going.

That wasn't helped by Kiwi opener Chad Bowes being dismissed first ball, leaving fellow opener Seifert to get things going with Dane Cleaver.

Despite Cleaver falling for just four runs from seven balls, Seifert launched into action at the other end and carved out a 30-ball 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fireworks were short-lived though with Seifert then departing the next over, leaving the Kiwis 64/4 in the eighth over with Mitchell Santner also dismissed for just two runs.

A late fight back from Jimmy Neesham [25 runs], Cole McConchie [31*] and Rachin Ravindra [21*] got the Black Caps to a defendable total of 155/6.

The defence started well too with Southee snaring the first of his five wickets off the first ball of the second innings with UAE captain Muhammad Waseem trapped LBW.

But once again, the other opener was doing the damage with 18-year-old keeper Aryansh Sharma firing off his own 50.

However when Sharma fell from a sharp catch by Bowes at extra cover, the UAE innings fell apart.

Southee finished with figures of 5-25 with Santner and Neesham also chipping in two wickets each.

The win gives the Black Caps a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the second game taking place on Sunday morning NZT.