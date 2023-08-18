Netball
1News

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

By Kate Wells, Sport Reporter
9:30pm

The Silver Ferns' fourth place finish in Cape Town was their worst ever result at a Netball World Cup. Disappointing yes, but it's reality - with rival nations on the rise.

It's something former Australia coach Lisa Alexander has seen first hand.

"I think netball has grown globally and it's taken a lot of hard work. I think it began at the World Cup in 2015 in Sydney, a watershed moment for netball. There was more professionalism around England and then you also had the continuing rise in Jamaica," Alexander says.

But for New Zealand, the following year international playing opportunities dropped. The trans-Tasman competition, the ANZ Championship was scrapped. Silver Ferns players weren't allowed to ply their trade in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball, a competition which has no import limit.

"When you are looking at England, they had two of their hot shot goalers (Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell) playing in Super Netball and they got themselves up to silver medal contention," Alexander says.

However an advantage in New Zealand's competition, the ANZ Premiership, is developing Kiwi players. New Zealand teams are only allowed one import, leaving more room for home grown talent.

Former Silver Ferns captain Adine Wilson says it's a bonus having New Zealand's best players in one competition.

"What I love about the domestic competition is it obviously adds the Kiwi flavour, you know we play more of a zone, all of those sorts of things, I love that we've got our best players here. But at the same time, as a former player I would have loved the opportunity to go and week in week out, and I got to do it for one year, playing against a Jamaican, an English player."

While Australia, England and New Zealand run their own domestic competitions, Alexander would like to see some cross over during the season.

"It would be great for England as well for their Super League to have those super rounds and the idea is a bit similar to the idea of Super Rugby."

The World Cup-winning coach is also calling on World Netball to improve the annual Quad Series, which doesn't include Jamaica.

"Instead of a Quad Series, maybe an Octagon Series, the world's best eight teams coming together in a round robin-type competition, similar to what the Quad Series is about, but getting other countries involved in that international window."

There is still plenty of international netball to round out 2023, with the Silver Ferns hosting England in the three-Test Taini Jamison Trophy next month, followed by the Constellation Cup against Australia in October. The New Zealand Men will also take on the Australian Men for the Trans-Tasman Cup as curtain raisers for the Constellation Cup.

NetballSilver Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Silver Ferns' World Cup defence over after late England surge

Silver Ferns' World Cup defence over after late England surge

The Silver Ferns lost their semi-final against the Roses after England finished the tight affair stronger for a six-goal victory.

Sat, Aug 5

Silver Ferns with plenty to ponder before England semi-final

Silver Ferns with plenty to ponder before England semi-final

New Zealand lost their final cross over match to Jamaica 59-48 last night to finish second in their group.

Fri, Aug 4

1:52

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

Silver Ferns: 'We've got to take the draw on the chin'

Thu, Aug 3

South Africa snatch dramatic draw with Silver Ferns at World Cup

South Africa snatch dramatic draw with Silver Ferns at World Cup

Thu, Aug 3

Silver Ferns focused on World Cup but feeling for injured Nweke

Silver Ferns focused on World Cup but feeling for injured Nweke

Tue, Aug 1

1:57

Silver Ferns star shooter ruled out of Netball World Cup

Silver Ferns star shooter ruled out of Netball World Cup

Mon, Jul 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

52 mins ago

Blue light blockers do little to prevent eye strain - study

Blue light blockers do little to prevent eye strain - study

9:30pm

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

2:13

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

9:16pm

Police hunt after Melbourne man, 76, shot when answering door

Police hunt after Melbourne man, 76, shot when answering door

9:01pm

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

8:44pm

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

2:31

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years