Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

The Silver Ferns' fourth place finish in Cape Town was their worst ever result at a Netball World Cup. Disappointing yes, but it's reality - with rival nations on the rise.

It's something former Australia coach Lisa Alexander has seen first hand.

"I think netball has grown globally and it's taken a lot of hard work. I think it began at the World Cup in 2015 in Sydney, a watershed moment for netball. There was more professionalism around England and then you also had the continuing rise in Jamaica," Alexander says.

But for New Zealand, the following year international playing opportunities dropped. The trans-Tasman competition, the ANZ Championship was scrapped. Silver Ferns players weren't allowed to ply their trade in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball, a competition which has no import limit.

"When you are looking at England, they had two of their hot shot goalers (Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell) playing in Super Netball and they got themselves up to silver medal contention," Alexander says.

However an advantage in New Zealand's competition, the ANZ Premiership, is developing Kiwi players. New Zealand teams are only allowed one import, leaving more room for home grown talent.

Former Silver Ferns captain Adine Wilson says it's a bonus having New Zealand's best players in one competition.

"What I love about the domestic competition is it obviously adds the Kiwi flavour, you know we play more of a zone, all of those sorts of things, I love that we've got our best players here. B ut at the same time, as a former player I would have loved the opportunity to go and week in week out, and I got to do it for one year, playing against a Jamaican, an English player."

While Australia, England and New Zealand run their own domestic competitions, Alexander would like to see some cross over during the season.

"It would be great for England as well for their Super League to have those super rounds and the idea is a bit similar to the idea of Super Rugby."

The World Cup-winning coach is also calling on World Netball to improve the annual Quad Series, which doesn't include Jamaica.

"Instead of a Quad Series, maybe an Octagon Series, the world's best eight teams coming together in a round robin-type competition, similar to what the Quad Series is about, but getting other countries involved in that international window."

