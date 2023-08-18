Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

The Silver Ferns' fourth place finish in Cape Town was their worst ever result at a Netball World Cup. Disappointing yes, but it's reality - with rival nations on the rise.
It's something former Australia coach Lisa Alexander has seen first hand.
"I think netball has grown globally and it's taken a lot of hard work. I think it began at the World Cup in 2015 in Sydney, a watershed moment for netball. There was more professionalism around England and then you also had the continuing rise in Jamaica," Alexander says.
But for New Zealand, the following year international playing opportunities dropped. The trans-Tasman competition, the ANZ Championship was scrapped. Silver Ferns players weren't allowed to ply their trade in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball, a competition which has no import limit.
"When you are looking at England, they had two of their hot shot goalers (Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell) playing in Super Netball and they got themselves up to silver medal contention," Alexander says.
However an advantage in New Zealand's competition, the ANZ Premiership, is developing Kiwi players. New Zealand teams are only allowed one import, leaving more room for home grown talent.
Former Silver Ferns captain Adine Wilson says it's a bonus having New Zealand's best players in one competition.
"What I love about the domestic competition is it obviously adds the Kiwi flavour, you know we play more of a zone, all of those sorts of things, I love that we've got our best players here. B
SHARE ME