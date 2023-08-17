UK chat show host Michael Parkinson dies, aged 88

UK chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88.

Sir Michael, affectionately known as "Parky", shot to fame with his Parkinson show which first ran on the BBC from 1971 to 1982.

The show was relaunched in 1998 on the BBC before moving to ITV in 2004, where it ran until 2007.

Sir Michael had interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, as well as Muhammad Ali and countless others.

He was known for his engaging interview style, often building a rapport with guests who were then happy to reveal their stories to him and the wider audience.

A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."