NZR launch digital platform featuring docos and Waititi series

New Zealand Rugby has launched its digital platform NZR+ this morning, promising to connect fans to the All Blacks, Black Ferns and more with exclusive, behind-the-scenes content - and a series by famous Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi.

NZR announced this morning their platform has gone live with plenty of media already available free for fans to watch, including two four-episode documentaries following the All Blacks and Black Ferns 2022 seasons.

The Road to Redemption documentary reflects on the Black Ferns' memorable Rugby World Cup campaign while In Their Own Words looks at the highs and lows of the All Blacks' year through the eyes of key players and coaches.

The platform, currently free to subscribe to globally, also features podcasts, a series called Trophies which sees former players such as Stephen Donald, Anna Richards and Victor Vito all share the triumphs of their careers, and established TV shows such as Piri's Tiki Tour - a show focused on former All Blacks' halfback Piri Weepu's life after rugby in his newfound passion for diving, hunting and the outdoors.

NZR are also releasing their own series with Tour de Rugby taking Waititi through France ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup there.

There's also plenty of edited replays ranging from recent results to classic matches, both international and at Super Rugby level.

“It is an incredibly proud moment for us be opening up to fans all over the world with authentic, never seen before content of our national teams on NZR+," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"We know there are millions of All Blacks, Black Ferns and wider New Zealand rugby fans across the world. We have a huge opportunity with the creation of NZR+ to inspire and engage directly with fans in a deeper way through content– enabling them to connect with our game, our players and the amazing stories attached to them.

"NZR+ is the result of a simple concept, to be more fan-centric [and] the platform and its content will adapt as we learn more about what works and what doesn’t. But right now, we are excited to share NZR+ with the world."

NZR added the All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks and New Zealand Under 20s could also be the focus of content in the future.