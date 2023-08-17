Northland hapū seek protection of ancient burial ground after desecration

Whatuwhiwhi-based hapū Te Rorohuri and Te Whānau Moana have reached out to Pouhere Taonga Heritage NZ in an effort to protect an ancient burial site they say is being desecrated.

Makeshift blockades have been set up on the site near Doubtless Bay, traditionally named Te Pātia o Matariki. This is where local Māori say they had seen a person with a digger create an access way through the sand dunes.

One uri Keringawai Evans describes the sand dunes as a sacred wāhi tapu for the hapū.

“This whole area was known for a[n] ana which we still protect, where our tino tūpuna are buried in caves, and there's parts of this beach which were used to bury our kōiwi, then they would be placed back in the caves.”

They’ve had the backing of Pouhere Taonga; Northland Area Manager Bill Edwards said there is a link between this particular block of land and a prominent 19th century explorer.

“There's a huge pā here, we also know this [site] is associated with De Surville. De Surville came here in 1769… he drew maps of the area showed habitation around here plus there's fresh water here.

“Wherever there is fresh water and a pā there's people,” Edwards said.

Te Karere reached out to the landowner of the block, Peter Hay, who said it’s a matter he hopes the Far North District Council will resolve.

In a statement, Far North District Council Group Manager – Delivery and Operations Kevin Johnson said the council is aware of the site of significance to Māori and has not included the site in the Right of Way consent that was issued to the landowner.

“The council will do all it legally can to protect archaeological and culturally significant sites where these are known.

“All groups that want to protect these sites should contact the council to ensure they are recorded.”

Glossary

Uri – descendant

Wāhi tapu – sacred area or site

Ana – cave

Tino tūpuna – prominent ancestor/s

Kōiwi – bones

Pā – traditional fortified village