Cross-party support crucial to find climate change solutions

The battle lines against climate change are unavoidable – it makes up thousands of kilometres of New Zealand's coastlines, and along its waterways.

Those affected by rising sea levels, and more frequent extreme weather events, say we have to shift to a more proactive response.

Mike Smith co-chairs the National Iwi Chairs forum, and is one of its experts on climate change.

"The costs (of proactive measures) are going to be quite substantial, we've got to also weigh up what the cost of inaction is. It's better to be out in front of these problems rather than following these events around with the bucket and mop trying to repair the damage that's been caused."

A report by an expert working group, as well as a technical paper released by the Ministry for the Environment, acknowledges that Māori are disproportionately affected by climate change, and need a prominent seat at the table for how New Zealand addresses issues such as managed retreat, or planned relocations.

Homes inundated by mud and silt following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 17 in Gisborne. (Source: Getty)

Ngāi Tahu in particular are vulnerable, with 16 of their 18 marae at risk of rising sea and water levels. They have released their own climate change action plan, To Kounga Paparangi , which makes 88 recommendations.

Chair Lisa Tumahai says "we've all got an obligation to make sure that mō tātou, ā mō kā uri ā muri ake nei – for us and our children after us – that there is an after us for our children."

Despite what many see as a bleak outlook, she doesn't want to be "black and doomy" about climate change.

"I think climate change is an opportunity for us as people to think about how we can take stock as people, and do things differently."

Among the working group's other recommendations, was a commitment for co-investment from central and local government, for any adaptation projects.

Riverlink, a major infrastructure project in the Hutt Valley, is already benefitting from a co-investment structure, which aims to improve the valley's flood resilience by removing homes along the river.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle (Source: 1News)

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter says getting funding approved from central government has become increasingly difficult, but it's essential.

"Regional councils are not looking to step away from their function, but what we are saying to the government is if you want to go faster, if you want to avoid the next Cyclone Gabrielle, we need to put more investment, and move through the pipeline a lot quicker than we have been."

In a wide-ranging proposal document, he says regional councils will need around $250m of co-investment from central government by the 2026/27 financial year.

All of these issues will now go in front of a cross-party select committee, that will look to advise government on how to best draft legislation around climate change adaptation.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw had aimed to pass legislation during this term.

"I am frustrated that it's been delayed but ultimately, the reason for that is that half the team who were working on it got seconded into the cyclone recovery taskforce. That is an ironic circumstance that the people who were working on climate change adaptation, ended up having to work on cyclone recovery."

While the delay in the process isn't ideal, he says the opportunity to cement a bipartisan consensus was essential "because ultimately, the solutions we come up with are going to have to survive to multiple changes of governments over several decades".

Other political parties agreed on the need for consensus.

National leader Christopher Luxon said the party is "very comfortable to work in a bipartisan way".

ACT party leader David Seymour added, "It's an important policy issue, it's long-term, it needs cross-party consensus".

Seymour was critical, however, of a lack of action in six years by Shaw, which Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer reluctantly agreed with.

"I'm really uncomfortable in the fact that probably for the very first time in six years, I'm standing here agreeing with him (Seymour) on that point."

The select committee is expected to meet before the end of this term, but won't provide any reports until during the next parliamentary term.

The New Zealand Planning Institute, which works closely with government and other stakeholders in advising policy matters, says it's an unprecedented area of legislation.

"If we can do this, we will be world-leading, " chief executive David Curtis said .

But taking the additional time to get it right can't come at the cost of further inaction.

"We've kicked the can down the road for a long time, and so we have to be careful to ensure that perfect is not the enemy of good and that we do actually start making progress."