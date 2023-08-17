Football
1News

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
7:47pm

In a night marked by tension, hope, and a tangible sense of history, both Matildas and Lionesses fans in Sydney felt the weight of Wednesday's semi-final clash.

While it wasn't the result Australia wanted, it was a night that showcased the unyielding spirit and fervour of Aussie football fans.

Tumbalong Park's FIFA Fan Zone turned into an amphitheatre of emotions with Matilda mania at its peak.

From the outset, the Aussie spirit was infectious, overshadowing the few English voices present. With a crowd leaning heavily Australian in the 10,000-strong fan zone, the atmosphere was electric.

Outnumbered but undeterred, the loyal Lioness fans weren't silenced, holding their ground and cheering passionately for their team.

As the game kicked off, the tension in the park was palpable.

Fans, media, and organisers from across the globe here to be a part of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Matildas fans' hopes were quickly tested with England's first strike. As the ball struck the net, it seemed like it sent supporters into a state of shock and disbelief.

But in the 62nd minute, captain Sam Kerr rekindled Aussie aspirations with a stunning goal sending fans into euphoric frenzy - victory finally seemed possible for Australia.

The English side, however, proved too formidable. Striking goal after goal, they showcased their prowess on the world stage.

And as they grew in confidence on the field, their sparse fans in Sydney fan zone grew in confidence off it. Calm and composed throughout, they erupted in joy at the final whistle, a stark contrast to the heartbreak evident among the Matildas supporters.

Despite the result, the outpouring of support for the Matildas was unwavering.

"Gutted, but we still love them and we're so proud," remarked a fan. Another added, "Chin up! The Tilleys will bounce back even stronger!"

It is a sentiment that has resonated across the nation as fans acknowledged the Matildas' monumental contribution to women's sport in Australia and described it a "watershed moment".

One young fan said "watching them play, I'm motivated to push my limits". Another claimed she would make it her mission to be a "Tillie" one day.

As fans of both teams displayed camaraderie and mutual respect at Tumbalong Park, it appeared a larger narrative had emerged: the tournament so far heralded a new era, where women's sport, particularly football, had taken centre stage.

FootballFIFA World CupAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

It wasn't just the World Cup that hurt Vlatko Andonovski's chances of keeping his job with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics also haunting him.

12:47pm

England move to World Cup final against Spain, ending Matildas' run

England move to World Cup final against Spain, ending Matildas' run

The semifinal outcome ended a Matildas run that captivated Australia for almost a month and sent England to a matchup with Spain in the final.

5:24am

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

Wed, Aug 16

Spying row ignites after Aus media helicopter snaps England training

Spying row ignites after Aus media helicopter snaps England training

Wed, Aug 16

3:39

Spain beats Sweden 2-1, advancing to first Women's World Cup final

Spain beats Sweden 2-1, advancing to first Women's World Cup final

Wed, Aug 16

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

Tue, Aug 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Fresh look at DNA from Oetzi the Iceman traces roots to Turkey

Fresh look at DNA from Oetzi the Iceman traces roots to Turkey

15 mins ago

UK chat show host Michael Parkinson dies, aged 88

UK chat show host Michael Parkinson dies, aged 88

23 mins ago

Queensland man jailed for running over brother in 'blind rage'

Queensland man jailed for running over brother in 'blind rage'

38 mins ago

Review: Monolith, the new thriller with only one actor

Review: Monolith, the new thriller with only one actor

53 mins ago

'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

2:03

'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years