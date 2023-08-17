Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

A number of Auckland schools are on high alert after reports a man made unwanted approaches to students at a Catholic Girls School this week.

Two students from Remuera's Baradene College of the Sacred Heart were approached by a man who attempted to lure them into his car on Tuesday afternoon.

Baradene College principal Sandy Pasley told 1News the incident made her "extremely concerned", but that she was "very grateful" for how the students reacted.

"What I'm thrilled about is that they had the presence of mind to keep walking and not to engage and to tell their parents, which is everything you'd hope they would do."

The two students were approached separately as they were walking home from school, one very near to their house, Pasley said.

"They're fine, I rang both families last night."

Baradene College is speaking with its students about safety strategies.

Pasley said that one of the main strategies was to not engage and reminded students not to be polite if you don’t know the person.

"Walking with someone else is a very good thing to do if possible. And then, if they're concerned about it, go into a shop or if they see people around go stand by them."

Pasley understands that parents might be concerned when they hear of incidents like this.

She suggests that parents speak with their children about safety strategies, so that “they have in the back of their mind what to do” in that circumstance.

Baradene College, along with several other Auckland schools, have sent messages to families regarding the incident.

Meadowbank School sent an alert to families on Thursday morning informing parents that police had notified them of the incident.

"All teachers are talking to our students about their safety and the need to have strategies in place should they be approached by a stranger on the way to or from school."

Police have been approached for comment.