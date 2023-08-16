Football
1News

Spying row ignites after Aus media helicopter snaps England training

10:10am
England players walk on the pitch ahead of their Women's World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

England players walk on the pitch ahead of their Women's World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney. (Source: Associated Press)

An Australian newspaper sent a helicopter to snap photos of a behind-closed-doors England training ahead of tonight's FIFA World Cup semi-final, igniting a spying controversy.

The Australian Daily Telegraph newspaper sent the aircraft up yesterday to capture the team's final, secret preparations.

"Eleven Poms against a nation," the published pictures' headline read.

The Guardian reports that the article said: "If England's Lionesses thought they would happily fly into the World Cup semi‑final under the radar they were in for a rude shock.

"We've sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing.

"Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we've got fun and games."

It comes after a controversy-riddled Ashes cricket series between the two nations.

"It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month's men's Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn't acceptable in the world of sport," the tabloid said.

Australia's Matildas face England's Lionesses in Sydney at 10pm NZT tonight.

FootballAustraliaFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Spain beats Sweden 2-1, advancing to first Women's World Cup final

Spain beats Sweden 2-1, advancing to first Women's World Cup final

Spain, which overcame last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.

5:19am

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

"I think in terms of a men’s World Cup, it’s about when not if," Andrew Pragnell said.

3:58pm

Spain, Sweden set for high pressure World Cup semi in Auckland

Spain, Sweden set for high pressure World Cup semi in Auckland

Tue, Aug 15

FIFA World Cup: What to know about the remaining four teams

FIFA World Cup: What to know about the remaining four teams

Mon, Aug 14

Australia edges France on penalties for World Cup semifinal spot

Australia edges France on penalties for World Cup semifinal spot

Sun, Aug 13

Sweden reaches World Cup semifinal by topping Japan 2-1

Sweden reaches World Cup semifinal by topping Japan 2-1

Sat, Aug 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

Security company justified in sacking worker for pooing in school basin

25 mins ago

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

US mum pleads guilty after son, 6, shoots teacher

45 mins ago

Analysis: World Rugby's credibility in tatters over Farrell decision

Analysis: World Rugby's credibility in tatters over Farrell decision

52 mins ago

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

4:59

Call Centre Olympics: Fair Go tests bank call centre response times

53 mins ago

Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

Brother of NRL star charged with drug trafficking

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14