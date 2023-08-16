Spying row ignites after Aus media helicopter snaps England training

An Australian newspaper sent a helicopter to snap photos of a behind-closed-doors England training ahead of tonight's FIFA World Cup semi-final, igniting a spying controversy.

The Australian Daily Telegraph newspaper sent the aircraft up yesterday to capture the team's final, secret preparations.

"Eleven Poms against a nation," the published pictures' headline read.

The Guardian reports that the article said: "If England's Lionesses thought they would happily fly into the World Cup semi‑final under the radar they were in for a rude shock.

"We've sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing.

"Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we've got fun and games."

It comes after a controversy-riddled Ashes cricket series between the two nations.

"It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month's men's Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn't acceptable in the world of sport," the tabloid said.

Australia's Matildas face England's Lionesses in Sydney at 10pm NZT tonight.