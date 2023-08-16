Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

A group of six youths aged between 12 and 13 were arrested in East Auckland overnight after reports of vehicles being broken into.

The group were spotted about 3.45am in Sunnyhills, which is when the Eagle helicopter was sent to the scene.

Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook said two vehicles were spotted driving in tandem.

"One of these vehicles came to a stop in Ōtara after spikes were successfully deployed on Ti Rakau Drive, and five youths were arrested by police," Cook said.

"Eagle has continued to observe the movements of the second vehicle as it travelled around the Howick and Whitford area."

The second car was spiked on the Panmure Bridge and the young driver was taken into custody on the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

All six alleged offenders, aged between 12 and 13, will be referred to Youth Aid.

"I would like to acknowledge the community's vigilance in reporting this suspicious activity to us, so we can respond," Cook said.