Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

40 mins ago
After years out of the music business spotlight, Nelly Furtado has said she is making a “healing” music comeback with former collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

After years out of the music business spotlight, Nelly Furtado has said she is making a “healing” music comeback with former collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Nelly Furtado is making a “healing” music comeback.

The Nineties star, 44, has announced she is teaming up with Justin Timberlake, 42, and Timbaland, 51, on a new song, and also revealed Justin has been in the studio with Timbaland for most of the past year working on the duo’s latest tunes.

Nelly said on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast about a phone call she had with her two former collaborators: “We connected. There was a real healing thing that happened.

“Between the three of us – me, Timbaland and JT – we’ve all had long careers with ups and downs and to me personally, doing this song together feels very authentic and is a mini-miracle.

“It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, ‘Yo, I’ve got a track for you, it’s a dance vibe, for a trio,’ and I was like, ‘You mean with JT?’ And he was like, ‘Yes’.

“Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that.

“We just cooked it up.

“I think energetically it’s very positive. For me, the lyrics and everything are very real to me right now.”

The trio last teamed up on the number one single Give it to Me in 2007.

Nelly, 44, has previously revealed her daughter Nevis, 19, made her realise she had left a musical “legacy” in the world.

She told Fault Magazine: “When it comes to my legacy, it has only started to connect in the last few years because of TikTok.

“One day, my daughter said, ‘Mum, your music is trending on TikTok.’

“I didn’t even have TikTok on my phone, and I didn’t know how to use it.

“We started making fun little videos on there.

“At the same time, I started going out and often hearing my music being played.

“I found out why the DJs were playing these old songs and discovered that people want to celebrate and have fun to my music.

“When I started in this business, people would say, “Oh, maybe I’m a one-hit wonder,” but 20 years have gone by and people still like my music.”

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

MIxed accounts allege a diner may have been drunk and aggressive, but also that he was falsely accused of bothering guests like Lionel Messi.

5:24pm

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

The Keep On Movin' hitmakers will be bringing their nostalgia party to the city with supporting act DJ Levins.

3:12pm

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Tue, Aug 15

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Tue, Aug 15

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

BREAKING

One ticket wins $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

10 mins ago

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

25 mins ago

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

40 mins ago

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

55 mins ago

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

The 44-year-old singer announced she is making a 'healing' return to music with a new song involving Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

40 mins ago

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

MIxed accounts allege a diner may have been drunk and aggressive, but also that he was falsely accused of bothering guests like Lionel Messi.

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

4:22pm

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

3:12pm

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

5:00am