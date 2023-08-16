Entertainment
Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

37 mins ago
Game of Thrones star Darren Kent, left, with actor David Streames.

Game of Thrones star Darren Kent, left, with actor David Streames. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Game of Thrones star Darren Kent has died aged 36.

The British-born actor played a goat-herder in HBO’s smash fantasy series and passed away last week following a long health battle, after he was pictured looking shockingly thin in social media posts alongside friends and fellow GoT stars including Emilia Clarke.

His death was announced by his agent, Carey Dodd Associates, which said on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday (Saturday NZ time)."

“His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.

“Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

No cause of death was given.

Darren also appeared alongside Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman and played Scott the builder in two episodes of BBC One’s EastEnders.

Actor David Streames said on Facebook alongside a picture of him with frail Darren dressed in a Superman outfit: “I’ve really been putting this moment off as I can’t believe that I’m having to pay tribute to my wonderful lovely friend Darren Kent.

“I’ve already read so many beautiful tributes from so many people that love and respect this amazing human being.

“He was a total inspiration to me and to many others.

“I’ve had the honour of working and collaborating with him on many occasions but the biggest honour was to be his friend.

“The list of things I could say are endless.

“Sending lots of love to Debbie Harper, Colin and Luke Harper and the whole family.

“I am going to miss you Darren and as you always said at the end of your texts and voicemails, I love you buddy.

“You really were a Superman.”

Darren won Best Actor in the Van D’Or Awards for his role in Sunnyboy.

