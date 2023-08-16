League
Eden Park to host Kiwis, Kiwi Ferns in new Pacific Championship

Eden Park will host a triple-header of international rugby league action in October, with the NZRL confirming end-of-year fixtures for both the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns as well as a "New Zealand Kiwis A" side.

NZRL announced this morning Eden Park will be the venue for the second week of the newly-announced Pacific Championships - an international tournament created in partnership with the NRL.

In announcing the new championship, ARLC Commissioner Kate Jones said it was about growing the game in the Pacific.

“The 2023 Pacific Championships will showcase the best of international Rugby League in matches across three countries. Importantly, the international matches will be highlighted by both men’s and women’s matches.

“The southern hemisphere tournaments will deliver on the broader NRL Pacific Strategy objectives – to create pathways for aspiring athletes, coaches, referees and administrators from the Pacific along with further growing international Rugby League.”

The Pacific Championships is a two-tiered competition after the NRL and NRLW Premiership seasons, and will include six men’s teams and seven women’s teams from Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Cook Islands.

The championship will be played over a month with Eden Park named as a venue for the second week for fixtures between the Kiwis and Samoa as well as the Kiwi Ferns against Tonga. A third, non-championship fixture between the NZ Kiwis A and a Tonga A side will also be played.

NZRL said the NZ A side will feature current and future Kiwi-committed NRL stars in what will be the team's first match in 17 years.

Mele Hufanga runs the ball for the Kiwi Ferns.

Mele Hufanga runs the ball for the Kiwi Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

“To bring the best players in the world back home to play in front of their communities is special," NZRL CEO Greg Peters said.

“International rugby league is in an exciting new era, and we are privileged in New Zealand to witness first-hand how much this game means to our Māori and Pasifika communities.

“No other code can produce such a celebration of culture and passion; the atmosphere will be unmissable.”

Fans who can't make it to Auckland on Saturday, October 21 will still have a second chance to see some international action though with Hamilton's Waikato Stadium named the host for the Pacific Cup final on November 4.

“I firmly believe the Auckland triple-header and Waikato final will be the biggest international rugby league events on home soil since the 2017 World Cup,” Peters added.

Tickets for the rugby league triple-header at Eden Park will go on sale to the general public on Friday, 25th August 12pm from Ticketek.

2023 Pacific Championships

Week One – October 14-15

Australia v Samoa (men) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Australia v New Zealand (women) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

PNG v Cook Islands (men) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Samoa v Fiji (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Two – October 21-22

New Zealand v Samoa (men) at Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand v Tonga (women) at Eden Park, Auckland

Fiji v Cook Islands (men) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

PNG v Cook Islands (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Three – October 28-29

Australia v New Zealand (men) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Australia v New Zealand (women) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

PNG v Fiji (men) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Week Four – November 4-5

The Final of the men’s Pacific Cup tournament on November 4 in Hamilton, New Zealand

The Final of the men’s Pacific Bowl tournament on November 5 at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

