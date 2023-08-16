Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

A gas bottle explosion on Auckland's waterfront that hospitalised five last year was the result of a "workplace prank gone wrong".

WorkSafe New Zealand released its investigation findings today, which established that a barbeque gas bottle had been left running overnight in a shipping container on a Wynyard Quarter construction site.

The next morning, on August 26, 2022, workers from subcontractor Vuksich and Borich opened the container to start work for the day and could smell gas.

One worker joked about igniting his lighter, and when he did, the gas caught fire and exploded, burning all five workers present.

WorkSafe said the man with the lighter deeply regrets his actions and has participated in restorative justice with the other victims.

WorkSafe area investigation manager Paul Budd told 1News workplace safety was a responsibility shared by both employers and employees.

"No one should be harmed because of a prank or joke gone wrong,” he said.

"Our message is not about banning barbeques or restricting workplace socialising, but about keeping health and safety in mind whether you’re on the clock or taking a break together."

Budd said WorkSafe took enforcement measures immediately following the incident after issues were identified with Vuksich and Borich's worker training and gas bottle storage.

"To further strengthen its safety management system, the company has since introduced a barbeque permit procedure and prohibits storage of gas cylinders or gas bottles inside shipping containers."

WorkSafe energy safety technical officer Paul Stannard said the smell of gas should always be taken seriously.

"In some of the most significant gas-related events that have come to the attention of Energy Safety in the last few years, people have smelled gas but may not have recognised it as a warning sign," he said.

WorkSafe will not carry out any further enforcement over the incident, Budd saying prosecuting an individual or organisation is "not in the public interest in this instance".