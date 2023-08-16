New Zealand
1News

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

5 mins ago

A gas bottle explosion on Auckland's waterfront that hospitalised five last year was the result of a "workplace prank gone wrong".

WorkSafe New Zealand released its investigation findings today, which established that a barbeque gas bottle had been left running overnight in a shipping container on a Wynyard Quarter construction site.

The next morning, on August 26, 2022, workers from subcontractor Vuksich and Borich opened the container to start work for the day and could smell gas.

One worker joked about igniting his lighter, and when he did, the gas caught fire and exploded, burning all five workers present.

WorkSafe said the man with the lighter deeply regrets his actions and has participated in restorative justice with the other victims.

WorkSafe area investigation manager Paul Budd told 1News workplace safety was a responsibility shared by both employers and employees.

"No one should be harmed because of a prank or joke gone wrong,” he said.

"Our message is not about banning barbeques or restricting workplace socialising, but about keeping health and safety in mind whether you’re on the clock or taking a break together."

Budd said WorkSafe took enforcement measures immediately following the incident after issues were identified with Vuksich and Borich's worker training and gas bottle storage.

"To further strengthen its safety management system, the company has since introduced a barbeque permit procedure and prohibits storage of gas cylinders or gas bottles inside shipping containers."

WorkSafe energy safety technical officer Paul Stannard said the smell of gas should always be taken seriously.

"In some of the most significant gas-related events that have come to the attention of Energy Safety in the last few years, people have smelled gas but may not have recognised it as a warning sign," he said.

WorkSafe will not carry out any further enforcement over the incident, Budd saying prosecuting an individual or organisation is "not in the public interest in this instance".

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Teen died rushing home for family event, coroner finds

Teen died rushing home for family event, coroner finds

Joshua Mou, 13, was about to start high school. A tragic "miscalculation" ended in his death.

12:30pm

Meth-laced beer seizure part of biggest bust in NZ history - police

Meth-laced beer seizure part of biggest bust in NZ history - police

The seizure followed an investigation into methamphetamine-laced Honey Bear House Beers, which killed Aiden Sagala earlier this year.

10:16am

Two people dead after crash in Far North

Two people dead after crash in Far North

10:01am

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

Six youths, 12-13, arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Akl

7:54am

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

3:37pm

Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

Tue, Aug 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

0:24

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

12 mins ago

BREAKING

Reserve Bank holds OCR steady at 5.5%

1:23

Reserve Bank holds OCR steady at 5.5%

37 mins ago

Northland man convicted, dog put down after kiwi chick's death

0:10

Northland man convicted, dog put down after kiwi chick's death

54 mins ago

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

1:12pm

Couple 'horrified' to be charged $234 for plane ticket blunder

Couple 'horrified' to be charged $234 for plane ticket blunder

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14