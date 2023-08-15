'Significant' damage to empty backpackers after huge Napier blaze

Multiple fire crews spent the night battling a massive blaze at an empty backpackers in Napier.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were first made aware of the fire at 12.15am on Marine Parade.

Seven crews and specialist trucks made their way to the derelict building in Napier's southern suburbs, where they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Footage from the incident shows the building completely engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the early morning sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage to the backpackers has been described as "significant".

Because the building was empty, the fire is being treated as "suspicious" until investigators can figure out what the cause was.

The site was once home to Kiwi Keiths. (Source: Supplied)

There were no evacuations.

The site was once home to Kiwi Keiths, which housed thousands of backpackers over the time it was open.

Reportedly, the property had just been listed on the market.