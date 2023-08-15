Ruby Tui, Natalie Portman in humorous Olympic medal moment

She's a firm favourite of NZ rugby fans, and now it seems Ruby Tui's charm is rubbing off on Hollywood stars as well.

Tui had a humourous exchange with actress Natalie Portman following a gender equality panel event in Auckland yesterday.

Portman, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for Black Swan, appeared at the Aotea Centre alongside Tui, Dame Jacinda Ardern and FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura.

Tui shared a behind-the-scenes moment with Portman to her social media, as the film star pretended to run off with her Olympic gold medal.

"So, ah, I had my medal, but someone won’t give it back," Tui said, as Portman took off.

"Are you all right there? Oi, hey we’re kidding, you’re the Black Swan.

"Sweet, nah you have it. Keep it, keep it. I don’t want an Academy Award."

Natalie Portman ran off with Ruby Tui's medal. (Source: Supplied)

Tui had earlier placed the medal around Portman's neck on stage.