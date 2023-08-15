New Zealand
Car hit, officers assaulted in alleged dairy burglary getaway

58 mins ago
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged over the East Auckland incident.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged over the East Auckland incident.

Police allege two officers were assaulted and a car was hit amid a dairy burglary getaway in East Auckland early this morning.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged over the incident.

Counties Manukau Inspector Rakana Cook said officers were called to "a report of two people forcing their way into a dairy" in Bucklands Beach around 2am.

"The pair have smashed their way into the store and taken a cash register each before fleeing in a vehicle," he said.

"A police patrol unit nearby observed a vehicle speeding past them on Buckland Beach Road and have signalled for the vehicle to stop.

"The vehicle has failed to stop and has driven through a red traffic signal at the intersection of Bucklands Beach Road and Pakuranga Road and subsequently hit a member of the public's vehicle."

Cook said no members of the public were injured, but that the driver continued to flee and eventually stopped in a supermarket car park on Ti Rakau Drive in Botany.

"Several police units were quickly on scene and took two people into custody. During the arrest the male has assaulted two officers," Cook said.

"The behaviour displayed by this man is unacceptable and he will now face additional charges for these actions.

"Police will continue to take this type of offending in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account."

Both of the people involved will appear in court today.

The 20-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court charged with burglary, two counts of assaulting police and dangerous driving.

The 17-year-old woman will appear in Manukau Youth Court charged with burglary.

