World
1News

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:51pm

The woman at the centre of the deadly Victoria mushroom lunch has given her account of events in a lengthy statement to police.

The ABC obtained the statement of Erin Patterson which outlines what she claims happened before and after the lunch she served up which later led to the deaths of three people from suspected death cap mushroom poisoning.

Patterson is a suspect as police investigate whether it was a case of accidental poisoning or something more sinister.

The statement was sent to Victoria Police on Friday, according to ABC.

"I am now wanting to clear up the record because I have become extremely stressed and overwhelmed by the deaths of my loved ones," Patterson said.

"I am hoping this statement might help in some way. I believe if people understood the background more, they would not be so quick to rush to judgement.

"I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones. I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved."

In the statement Patterson claims she bought the mushrooms, which Patterson confirmed were served up in a beef wellington, from an Asian grocery store. Patterson also said she was hospitalised after eating the meal.

Patterson said her children had gone to the movies before the lunch on July 29 and weren't present with her and her four guests, who were mother and father-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian Wilkinson.

Don, Gail and Heather all later died in hospital, with Ian left fighting for his life in critical condition.

In the statement, Patterson said the mushrooms used in the meal were a mixture of button mushrooms bought from a major supermarket chain, and dried mushrooms purchased at an Asian grocery store in Melbourne months ago.

ABC reports she said her children ate lunch leftovers the next night but the mushrooms were scraped off the meal as they don't like them.

She also claims she was hospitalised with stomach pains and diarrhoea, needing to receive saline from a drip and put on a "liver protective drug". Patterson said an ambulance took her from Leongatha Hospital to Monash Medical Centre in Melbourne on July 31.

ABC said The Gippsland Southern Health Service confirmed to it that a fifth person presented at Leongatha Hospital on July 30 with suspected food poisoning and they later returned and were sent to Monash.

Patterson said she provided samples of the lunch to hospital toxicologists for examination and was also in contact with the Department of Health.

Patterson admitted lying to police investigators that a food dehydrator found at a local tip had been dumped by her months ago.

Her statement said she actually dumped the food dehydrator after the lunch as her ex-husband, and the son of dead couple Don and Gail, asked her if she used it to poison those in attendance, causing her to panic and dump it at the tip as she feared losing custody of her kids.

Patterson confirmed her ex-husband Simon Patterson was meant to be at the lunch but declined a day before it happened.

The investigation is continuing.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australian PM Anthony Albanese brushed off concerns about the impact a snap public holiday, particularly on small businesses and hospitals.

2:39pm

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

Wild chase as US man steals ambulance responding to crash he caused

"I'm thankful to be alive right now. I just hope that justice is served for all of us that were affected," one person said.

6:40am

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for witnesses tampering

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for witnesses tampering

Sat, Aug 12

Judge warns Trump against 'inflammatory' remarks in election case

Judge warns Trump against 'inflammatory' remarks in election case

Sat, Aug 12

Wife of Long Island serial killings suspect living cancer 'nightmare'

Wife of Long Island serial killings suspect living cancer 'nightmare'

Sat, Aug 12

US judge sent text to court staff about killing wife - prosecutors

US judge sent text to court staff about killing wife - prosecutors

Sat, Aug 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

0:48

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

41 mins ago

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

5:11pm

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

4:51pm

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

2:03

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:44pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12