Trump brags he has 'close to 100%' chance of beating Biden in election

3:35pm
Former US President Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump. (Source: Associated Press)

Donald Trump has bragged he has a "close to 100%" chance of beating Joe Biden if he faces him in the 2024 US presidential election.

The 77-year-old – who is facing a maximum of 55 years in prison if found guilty of the four criminal charges against him related to the 6 January Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power – also mocked his closest rival for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis, who he is leading in the polls by more than 40 points.

The former reality TV star also told The Sunday Times at the Iowa State Fair he has a "close to 100%" chance of beating President Joe Biden in a national election.

Trump also told DailyMail.com at the event about DeSantis: "He didn’t have many people show up. That’s not good.

"He’s doing very poorly in the polls. Very, very poorly. And I think he’s going to be leaving the race pretty soon, I think."

It comes after a US judge warned Trump not to make inflammatory statements that could intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial on criminal charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 US election.

Trump was arraigned for a record third time on August 2 and has plead not guilty to four charges against him related to the January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power.

Lawyers for Trump and federal prosecutors appeared in a federal courtroom on Saturday to discuss what restrictions could be imposed before his trial, where he was slapped with restrictions on what he could say before the proceedings.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan warned Trump’s team: "Even arguably ambiguous statements by the parties or their counsel – if they can be reasonably interpreted to intimidate witnesses or to prejudice potential jurors – can threaten the process.

"I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case. I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings."

She added: "The defendant and defence counsel shall not disclose sensitive materials or their contents directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than persons employed to assist in the defence, persons who are interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses, and other persons to whom the court may authorise disclosure … Mr Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech. But that right is not absolute."

Trump’s trial is still months away and it has been proposed jury selection starts in December so a trial could get underway just after the new year.

He has denied his involvement in the events of January 6 that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington DC, leaving five people dead and others injured.

