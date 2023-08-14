'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Ed Sheeran seems to have taken inspiration from one of his early 2010s hits when it comes to his latest career move.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter popped up behind the counter of a Minnesota Lego store, donning a bright yellow apron with an "Ed" name tag.

"Right, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my Lego outfit on," he said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I’m going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play Lego House."

He handed out Lego sets, signed autographs and posed for photos with young shoppers and their star struck parents.

Sheeran then picked up his guitar and serenaded mall customers with an acoustic rendition of Lego House.

After his shift had finished, Sheeran set an all-time venue concert attendance record on the latest stop of his + - = ÷ x (“Mathematics”) tour.

Seventy-two thousand people attended Saturday’s concert at the U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.