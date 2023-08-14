Entertainment
1News

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

4:44pm
Ed Sheeran demonstrated his skills beyond showbiz in Minnesota over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran demonstrated his skills beyond showbiz in Minnesota over the weekend. (Source: 1News)

Ed Sheeran seems to have taken inspiration from one of his early 2010s hits when it comes to his latest career move.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter popped up behind the counter of a Minnesota Lego store, donning a bright yellow apron with an "Ed" name tag.

"Right, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my Lego outfit on," he said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I’m going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play Lego House."

He handed out Lego sets, signed autographs and posed for photos with young shoppers and their star struck parents.

Sheeran then picked up his guitar and serenaded mall customers with an acoustic rendition of Lego House.

After his shift had finished, Sheeran set an all-time venue concert attendance record on the latest stop of his + - = ÷ x (“Mathematics”) tour.

Seventy-two thousand people attended Saturday’s concert at the U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Fri, Aug 11

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Fri, Aug 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

0:48

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

41 mins ago

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

5:11pm

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

4:51pm

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

2:03

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:44pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12