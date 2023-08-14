Health
1News

Man's lung cancer diagnosis delayed after doctor fails to act on X-ray

2:00pm
The man, referred to as Mr A, presented to an emergency department in Canterbury "several times" with chest pain through 2019.

The man, referred to as Mr A, presented to an emergency department in Canterbury "several times" with chest pain through 2019. (Source: istock.com)

A man who died from lung cancer could have been diagnosed four weeks earlier if an X-ray had been followed up on, a new report has revealed.

The man, referred to as Mr A, presented to an emergency department in Canterbury "several times" with chest pain through 2019, the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) found.

Mr A was in his 80s and had "a complex medical history".

Two X-rays in August that year did not identify any "suspicious masses".

Mr A's symptoms were diagnosed as angina and attributed to his heart problems.

But on August 29, when Mr A was again admitted to the ED, a chest X-ray identified a mass on his right lung.

A CT chest scan was recommended in the report, dated August 30 — however, Mr A was discharged "before the radiology reporting on his chest X-ray became available, and therefore his discharge summary did not include the findings of the reporting radiologist".

On September 2, the general medicine physician responsible for Mr A's care accepted the report in the Te Whatu Ora computer system — but they took no further action.

On October 6 that year, Mr A was back in hospital and another X-ray was taken. The mass had grown.

The radiology report asked: "I note CT chest was recommended on the prior x-ray report. Has there been CT of chest since that study?"

The next day, Mr A had a CT scan and he was told there would be further investigations to confirm suspected lung cancer.

"However, he was not told that the mass on his lung had been identified in an earlier X-ray and not followed up.

"The man unfortunately died from lung cancer the following year," the HDC said.

The complaint

Before he died, Mr A complained to the HDC about the incident.

"The man noted that decisions were made without his knowledge concerning his condition and treatment," the HDC said.

"He was not fully informed about his condition and had no opportunity to question his treatment. He also expressed concern that his frequent admissions to the ED could have been an indicator of the lung cancer and should have been investigated further."

The findings

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James said the physician's failure to act on the radiologist's report of the chest X-ray delayed the lung cancer diagnosis by about four weeks.

And despite other clinicians being aware of the failure, none "took responsibility" for informing Mr A.

"Systemic issues at Canterbury DHB constituted a failure to ensure that the man had all the information that a reasonable consumer in his circumstances would expect to receive," James said.

She found Canterbury DHB and the physician in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumer's Rights.

Among her recommendations, James proposed both the physician and the DHB write a formal apology to the man's family.

New ZealandHealthChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering her girls Liane, Maya and Karla in September 2021, using the defences of infanticide and insanity.

51 mins ago

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

Security concerns mean the vehicle isn't on the Team Hutchinson Ford lot in Christchurch.

2:21pm

Yanfei Bao: Search for Christchurch real estate agent 'paused'

Yanfei Bao: Search for Christchurch real estate agent 'paused'

12:39pm

Young onset dementia: 'If I let emotion take over, we’re done for'

Young onset dementia: 'If I let emotion take over, we’re done for'

5:00am

2:49

Good Sorts: The 90-year-old Timaru man with a lifetime of helping kids

Good Sorts: The 90-year-old Timaru man with a lifetime of helping kids

5:00am

2:26

Dementia NZ programmes helping younger-onset patients on brink of closure

Dementia NZ programmes helping younger-onset patients on brink of closure

8:58pm

2:49

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

29 mins ago

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

48 mins ago

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

Australia considering public holiday if Matildas win World Cup

51 mins ago

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

Jury to begin deliberations in Lauren Dickason murder trial

2:21pm

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

'Good interest' in rare $2m Ford supercar with impressive top speed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12