Man killed after lightning strike at German beer garden

1:07pm
Beer stein on table.

Beer stein on table. (Source: istock.com)

A man has died and a woman and child were left injured after a lightning strike at a beer garden in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday.

According to Deutsche Presse Agentur, the 35-year-old man died from his injuries today after a tree he was sitting at a table under was struck by lightning yesterday.

An 11-year-old child and a 43-year-old woman were also sitting at the table and both were taken to hospital.

The woman is in a critical condition and the boy is "somewhat better" according to a hospital spokesperson.

Police said around 15 people took shelter in a barn near the beer garden when the storm hit.

