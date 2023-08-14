Health
1News

Govt to dump all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
4:00pm

(Source: 1News)

The Government has announced it will remove the final Covid-19 pandemic public health restrictions, around three-and-a-half years after the first was put in place.

Since September last year the only remaining restrictions have been for people with Covid-19 to isolate for seven days, as well as the requirement for visitors to wear face masks in certain healthcare facilities.

The changes will come into effect at 12.01am tomorrow.

The Government said while fluctuations from week to week were expected, overall Covid-19 case rates, wastewater levels and hospitalisations have been trending downwards since the beginning of June.

Over the past month reported Covid-19 cases had hit their lowest levels since February 2022, according to the Government.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said Covid had put considerably less pressure on the health system this winter and other illnesses had been better planned for and managed.

“This, paired with the population’s immunity levels, means Cabinet and I am advised we’re positioned to safely remove the remaining Covid-19 requirements.

“We’ve only reached this point thanks to the hard work and care New Zealanders have taken over the course of the pandemic.

“While not mandated, the Ministry of Health guidance is to stay at home for five days if you’re unwell or have tested positive for Covid-19,” Verrall said.

Covid-19 accounted for 2.2% of hospital admissions this morning and New Zealand has now likely passed the winter influenza peak, she said.

“It has been a long road, however thanks to lots of hard work, New Zealand’s Covid-19 approach has moved from an emergency response to sustainable long-term management,” Verrall said.

“Mask wearing remains an important way we can prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19, in health and disability care settings.

"Covid-19 changed the world. It was an unknown to virtually all of us. I appreciate from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South the efforts Kiwis took to keep themselves and their community safe,” Verrall said.

In early February 2020 entry restrictions were placed on foreign nationals travelling to New Zealand from, or transiting through, mainland China, and those who could come here had to isolate for 14 days. On March 14 2020 the Government announced anyone entering New Zealand had to self-isolate for 14 days, except those arriving from the Pacific.

Just days later, on March 19, the borders were closed to all but New Zealand citizens and permanent residents.

The first Covid-19 case recorded in New Zealand was on February 28 that year.

Today, the Ministry of Health said there were 5372 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 20 further deaths attributed to the virus.

New ZealandPoliticsHealthCovid-19Your Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

Apricots - all good. Dried apricots? Maybe not.

18 mins ago

0:48

Full video: Chris Hipkins reveals end to Covid restrictions

Full video: Chris Hipkins reveals end to Covid restrictions

From midnight, the few remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be removed.

3:52pm

Man's lung cancer diagnosis delayed after doctor fails to act on X-ray

Man's lung cancer diagnosis delayed after doctor fails to act on X-ray

2:00pm

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

'Schoolboy error': National claims $250m hole in Labour GST policy

12:17pm

Robertson defends GST plan, teases more cost of living measures

Robertson defends GST plan, teases more cost of living measures

9:14am

8:27

Young onset dementia: 'If I let emotion take over, we’re done for'

Young onset dementia: 'If I let emotion take over, we’re done for'

5:00am

2:49

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

0:48

Explainer: What foods would be cheaper under Labour's GST policy?

42 mins ago

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Over 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

5:11pm

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

Rotorua man faces jail time for child sexual abuse videos

4:51pm

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

2:03

Woman at centre of deadly Vic mushroom meal gives account of events

4:44pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12