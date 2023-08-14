Govt to dump all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

The Government has announced it will remove the final Covid-19 pandemic public health restrictions, around three-and-a-half years after the first was put in place.

Since September last year the only remaining restrictions have been for people with Covid-19 to isolate for seven days, as well as the requirement for visitors to wear face masks in certain healthcare facilities.

The changes will come into effect at 12.01am tomorrow.

The Government said while fluctuations from week to week were expected, overall Covid-19 case rates, wastewater levels and hospitalisations have been trending downwards since the beginning of June.

Over the past month reported Covid-19 cases had hit their lowest levels since February 2022, according to the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said Covid had put considerably less pressure on the health system this winter and other illnesses had been better planned for and managed.

“This, paired with the population’s immunity levels, means Cabinet and I am advised we’re positioned to safely remove the remaining Covid-19 requirements.

“We’ve only reached this point thanks to the hard work and care New Zealanders have taken over the course of the pandemic.

“While not mandated, the Ministry of Health guidance is to stay at home for five days if you’re unwell or have tested positive for Covid-19,” Verrall said.

Covid-19 accounted for 2.2% of hospital admissions this morning and New Zealand has now likely passed the winter influenza peak, she said.

“It has been a long road, however thanks to lots of hard work, New Zealand’s Covid-19 approach has moved from an emergency response to sustainable long-term management,” Verrall said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mask wearing remains an important way we can prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19, in health and disability care settings.

"Covid-19 changed the world. It was an unknown to virtually all of us. I appreciate from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South the efforts Kiwis took to keep themselves and their community safe,” Verrall said.

In early February 2020 entry restrictions were placed on foreign nationals travelling to New Zealand from, or transiting through, mainland China, and those who could come here had to isolate for 14 days. On March 14 2020 the Government announced anyone entering New Zealand had to self-isolate for 14 days, except those arriving from the Pacific.

Just days later, on March 19, the borders were closed to all but New Zealand citizens and permanent residents.

The first Covid-19 case recorded in New Zealand was on February 28 that year.

Today, the Ministry of Health said there were 5372 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 20 further deaths attributed to the virus.