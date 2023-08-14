Fire at restaurant in Auckland's Royal Oak to be investigated

One person has been rescued after a "suspicious" fire at a restaurant in Auckland's Royal Oak.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Manukau Rd about 6.18am this morning. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said the fire affected two retail buildings in the same block.

There was someone inside the building but they were rescued.

The main restaurant affected is believed to be The Takashi.

One local told 1News they could smell smoke when leaving for work about 6.30am. They said there was smoke "everywhere" in the air and it was so thick they thought it was fog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The southbound lane on Manukau Rd is currently closed between Mt Albert and Turama roads.

A fire investigator is at the scene.