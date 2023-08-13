Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

No matter how they come at this point of the season a win is a win. And for the Warriors any victory between now and the end of the season is crucial for their top four hopes.

While showing glimpses of brilliance on attack – the Warriors often let themselves down on the defensive end.

“We don’t usually concede tries like that I, reckon,” coach Andrew Webster said.

The Warriors ground out a 30-22 victory in Hamilton last night to make it five consecutive wins. But some vulnerabilities showed for a second week in a row – the most pleasing part for the Warriors was that they found a way to win.

“I think we are striving for a bit better than that but at least we got the win and we’ll try and move on from it very quickly," Luke Metcalf told 1News.

Webster and captain Tohu Harris didn't blame the Warriors' skillset or desire, rather their lack of concentration.

“What we need to fix is not in the training session it’s in the boys' heads," Webster said.

“I think it is a concentration issue, like we are still the same team but we’ve defended a lot better," Harris said.

Hooker Wayde Egan left the field midway through the first half and was taken to hospital but was discharged and the injury is not serious.

Addin Fonua-Blake scores for the Warriors late in their win over the Tigers. (Source: Photosport)

Webster also allayed concerns about Addin Founa-Blake’s ankle injury after he scored the game-sealing try.

“Ad’s [Addin] came off with an ankle but I think he is okay – he scored a good try under the posts and felt it a little bit," Webster said.

The Warriors have three games left in the regular season before the finals – the thought of post-season football not front of mind.

“Obviously we don’t want to think too much into the finals but heading into this next week we have a lot to do," fullback Taine Tuaupiki said.

Despite the majority of the 25,000 crowd at Waikato Stadium backing the Warriors, the Wests Tigers were the home side.

The Tigers brought the match across the ditch as a thanks to the Warriors for what they sacrificed over the last two seasons - relocating to Australia due to the pandemic.

“I’m just thankful the Warriors made a big sacrifice, Tigers Prop Stefano Utoikamanu said.

“They went all the way to Central Coast away from their families and stuff that would’ve been pretty hard. I was only away in that bubble for a couple months and I was struggling.

"It was a mad atmosphere - even though this is our home game away from home a lot of people still turned out for us,” he added.

Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson expressed his gratitude towards the Tigers.

“It’s hard to put into words to be honest when you’re away for a while this is the stuff you miss - connecting with people that support the club wholeheartedly.

"The Tigers bringing the game back home for us is really cool to connect with this part of the country," Johnson said.