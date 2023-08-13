New Zealand
Hamilton player wins $1m as Powerball jackpot rises to $37m

37 mins ago
A lucky Hamilton player won $1 million in last night's Lotto draw as Powerball again rolled over.

The winning numbers were: 15, 19, 20, 23, 31, 33 Bonus 08 Powerball 01.

The winning First Division ticket that struck $1 million was sold at Chartwell Lotto in Hamilton.

Powerball has jackpotted to $37 million for the next draw on Wednesday.

A whopping 31 tickets also shared Lotto Second Division. Each of those tickets took home $16,457.

Strike also rolled over to $1 million for the next draw.

