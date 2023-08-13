Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland

A 2-year-old girl has been reported missing from her West Auckland home this afternoon.

Willow was last seen playing with a sibling in the garden of her Zodiac St address in Henderson.

"She is wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white chucks," Inspector Jason Homan said in a statement.

"Her family is incredibly worried for her and police request if anyone has seen her to get in contact."

Police search and rescue and LandSAR are currently searching the Swanson area, supported by the police Eagle helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in the Zodiac St area are asked to check their property for the toddler.