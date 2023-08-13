New Zealand
1News

Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland

5:05pm
Willow, 2, was reported missing from her Zodiac Street address this afternoon.

Willow, 2, was reported missing from her Zodiac Street address this afternoon. (Source: Supplied)

A 2-year-old girl has been reported missing from her West Auckland home this afternoon.

Willow was last seen playing with a sibling in the garden of her Zodiac St address in Henderson.

"She is wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white chucks," Inspector Jason Homan said in a statement.

"Her family is incredibly worried for her and police request if anyone has seen her to get in contact."

Police search and rescue and LandSAR are currently searching the Swanson area, supported by the police Eagle helicopter.

Residents in the Zodiac St area are asked to check their property for the toddler.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty 6 months on

Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty 6 months on

It's been half a year since Cyclone Gabrielle struck, and those displaced say little has changed.

7 mins ago

2:45

Tāmaki MP says conservative views 'probably' held career back

Tāmaki MP says conservative views 'probably' held career back

Socially conservative National MP Simon O'Connor says people respected him for speaking his mind, however.

11:33am

7:47

Cash, drugs and firearm found in car which fled police in Te Puke

Cash, drugs and firearm found in car which fled police in Te Puke

10:33am

FIFA World Cup more than just football for teen Muslim refugees

FIFA World Cup more than just football for teen Muslim refugees

8:59pm

2:38

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

Sat, Aug 12

Man who died in Palmerston North shooting named

Man who died in Palmerston North shooting named

Sat, Aug 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty 6 months on

2:45

Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty 6 months on

36 mins ago

Aus billionaire creates $3m fund for 4 Olympic, Paralympic sports

Aus billionaire creates $3m fund for 4 Olympic, Paralympic sports

5:05pm

Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland

Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland

4:46pm

Vets back recommendation for national cat management framework

Vets back recommendation for national cat management framework

4:17pm

'I’ve had my concerns': Robertson on fruit and vege GST switch

'I’ve had my concerns': Robertson on fruit and vege GST switch

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

"There's a reason there's so many underdog sports movies," writes 1News film reviewer Richard Martin.

6:00am

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Owners Daryle and Kim Blackler are closing the doors to their Invercargill store, one of the last vestiges of a once-grand entertainment tradition.

7:41pm

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Sinead O'Connor's final song 'haunting' rendition of show theme

Fri, Aug 11

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Review: Dracula Voyage of the Demeter formulaic but fun fright flick

Fri, Aug 11