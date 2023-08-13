Dementia NZ programmes helping younger-onset patients on brink of closure

Once a storyteller and communicator, now Innes Logan struggles to find the words.

Three years ago, he was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s, a type of dementia.

While it would be devastating for anyone, the news was particularly cruel as Innes, publisher of Spasifik magazine, is only in his fifties. He's among the 12% of the 70,000 people diagnosed with dementia in New Zealand who are under the age of 65.

He gets emotional when he’s asked what his greatest fear is.

“I just want to be here and I think I’m a good person. I enjoy things and even though my language doesn’t suit when I get nervous, I still feel like I’ve got so much to …” Innes pauses and looks to his wife Anne, who finishes the sentence for him: “to offer”.

Innes Logan with his wife, Anne. (Source: 1News)

Four generations live in their family home and it’s their support which has helped Innes through some of his darkest times. His diagnosis has affected them all.

For their son Ben, it’s been difficult seeing the man who he considered his role model struggle with things which used to come so easy.

“It was a bit hard becoming the man of the house, so to speak, and just dealing with all that and not being able to share some of those burdens or just to have a chat as dad and son,” he said.

And Innes’ wife Anne is now facing a future without her life partner.

“For me, it’s that loss of companionship that you lose. We are on different paths now and I am his... I don’t like the word carer, actually, because I don’t feel like he is at that point, but I am his wingman and advocate,” she said.

Anne Logan and her husband Innes speaks to 1News' Barbara Dreaver. (Source: 1News)

The Logan family’s journey has also revealed a harsh reality about the lack of resources and funding around dementia, particularly for younger people.

It’s why they have decided to publicly talk about the issue – something that doesn’t come easy to them – to help remove the stigma around it, but also to raise awareness and to try and make a difference for others facing the same challenges.

After Innes was diagnosed, Anne said it took a while for her to reach out to Dementia Auckland as she “felt sick about it” – but it’s been a godsend.

“There are no age-appropriate services for young onset people if they do have to go into care … There’s not a lot available as far as support but what is there, these few groups are key for maintaining Innes’s wellbeing and interaction with those outside the home,” she said.

The Living Well groups, which Innes attends, fall under Dementia Auckland’s umbrella. The groups offer cognitive stimulation therapy which exercises the brain, music groups, art and more. For working-age adults, the groups offer companionship, no judgement and activities which help with quality of life. But less than half of the organisation's programmes are paid for by the government and they are now on the chopping block.

Dementia Auckland’s clinical lead, Rhonda Preston-Jones, said one of the main programmes is funded by a Givealittle page – but the money is nearly gone. Charity and fundraising plays a big role in keeping everything going but the lack of money means the programmes are in crisis.

“We are literally on a knife edge having to cut back and for me, it breaks my heart because it’s about people living with dementia missing out on services that they really deserve and need,” Preston-Jones said.

Innes Logan attends a Living Well group session. (Source: 1News)

The Logans couldn’t agree more, and Anne said she is worried about the future.

“The need is great and I have no doubt if these groups weren’t available, Innes would decline very quickly,” she said.

There are tough times ahead for the Logans but they are determined to make a difference.

How to help

Dementia services currently rely on donations to survive. Donations can make a real difference.

How to donate: Dementia Auckland

Younger Onset Dementia: Day Programme