Cash, drugs and firearm found in car which fled police in Te Puke

Cash, methamphetamine and a firearm were found in a car which fled police in Bay of Plenty early this morning.

Police had received a call about a car being driven around Papamoa Beach with no lights on about 4.15am.

The caller also told police a firearm had been waved at them.

Shortly before 5.30am officers found the car on Station Rd in Te Puke. The driver didn't stop.

Road spikes were laid at the intersection of Boucher Ave and Slater Place but the driver didn't stop the car until they reached King St "a short time later".

The driver tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught by officers.

A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday.